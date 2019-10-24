Today is going to be a pretty nice fall day! Highs will push into the mid-60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Our chance for rain stays pretty low through the end of the week.

Friday we will see the clouds thicken, with just the slight chance of a stray shower. But most of us will stay dry until the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 65

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A slight chance of an isolated shower. High 59

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool. A 70% chance of periods of rain. High 56

It’s looking more likely that Saturday will be quite rainy. We will likely have periods of steady rain through the day into the night.