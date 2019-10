Dry and pleasant fall weather will continue on Thursday with partly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Slight chance of a spotty shower. High 57

Rain chances come up slightly, but it’s looking like we have a better chance of area-wide rain on Saturday.