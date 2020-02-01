Another day of clouds/patchy fog with some drizzle/light rain or flurries. Best chances for precipitation will be late this morning through this evening. Overnight, the winds will kick up and we will see some breaks in the clouds which will result in some sunshine on Sunday.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog, drizzle/light rain or flurries. Cloudy skies. High 40
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Evening drizzle/flurries. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 32
SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine, windy and much warmer. High 55
Mild again on Monday with increasing clouds and highs in the 50s. Unsettled weather then, for much of the rest of the week with rain chances during the day and a rain/snow mix at night.
