Skies will remain cloudy tonight. The moisture will stick around, but temperatures are dropping. As the temperature approaches the dewpoint we will see the chance for mist and patchy fog overnight.

TONIGHT: Mist and patchy fog. Low 58

TOMORROW: Breaking clouds into the evening. High 83

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and calm. Low 62

TUESDAY: Things heat up, mostly sunny. High 91

WEDNESDAY: Hot with a chance for storms.

Temperatures are on the rise this week. Early fall is over and we see the return of summer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s much of the week.