Fall doesn’t officially start until September 23. The good news is it will still feel like fall tomorrow. The bad news is temperatures heat up next week. The latest 90 degrees has ever been recorded in Dayton is Oct. 15. 90s will be possible Tuesday-Friday. I hope you enjoyed the early taste of fall while it lasted.
TONIGHT: Calm and Cool. Low 56
TOMORROW: Muggy with a chance for showers. High 76
SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers. Low 56
MONDAY. Partly cloudy and mild. High 81
TUESDAY: Hot and mostly sunny. High 89
The heat sticks around into next weekend. There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday which may bring some rain-cooled air into the region late in the day.