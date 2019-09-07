Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fall doesn’t officially start until September 23. The good news is it will still feel like fall tomorrow. The bad news is temperatures heat up next week. The latest 90 degrees has ever been recorded in Dayton is Oct. 15. 90s will be possible Tuesday-Friday. I hope you enjoyed the early taste of fall while it lasted.

TONIGHT: Calm and Cool. Low 56

TOMORROW: Muggy with a chance for showers. High 76

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers. Low 56

MONDAY. Partly cloudy and mild. High 81

TUESDAY: Hot and mostly sunny. High 89

The heat sticks around into next weekend. There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday which may bring some rain-cooled air into the region late in the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS