Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by: Brian Davis

Posted: / Updated:

A nearly stationary front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Once again, the rain could be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 65

TOMORROW: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, rain could be heavy again. High 82

TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain. Low 66

THURSDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 75

It still looks like we will see a break in the rain Friday along with less humid air. Thunderstorms will return over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS