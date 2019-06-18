A nearly stationary front will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Once again, the rain could be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Low 65

TOMORROW: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, rain could be heavy again. High 82

TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain. Low 66

THURSDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 75

It still looks like we will see a break in the rain Friday along with less humid air. Thunderstorms will return over the weekend.