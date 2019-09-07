Lots of clouds to start out the day. Drier air will push into the Ohio Valley this afternoon and erode some of the clouds to allow for some sunshine. Comfortable temperatures this weekend with highs around 75.
TODAY: Morning clouds, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Sprinkle?High near 75
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 56
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty PM shower. High near 75
Summer time heat returns to the Miami Valley this week with highs reaching into the upper 80s to around 90 for several days.
