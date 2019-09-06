Live Now
We will see clouds roll in this afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Rain chances with this feature are low, but we can’t rule out a stray afternoon shower.

Dry weather is expected on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to feel like fall, with cool mornings in the 50s, and afternoon highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of a spotty afternoon shower. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. A 20% chance of a late day shower. High 74

We may see a shower late Sunday into Monday. Then we will really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with highs pushing back into the mid-80s.

