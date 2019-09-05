Cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons will be the rule through the weekend.

We expect plenty of sunshine today, with an increase in cloud cover on Friday. We may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon, but most of us will miss out on any rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Still nice. High 77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 76

Saturday and most of Sunday look dry, but rain chances will go up slightly late Sunday into Monday.