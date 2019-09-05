Live Now
Hurricane Dorian threatens GA, SC, NC as Category 3 storm

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons will be the rule through the weekend.

We expect plenty of sunshine today, with an increase in cloud cover on Friday. We may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon, but most of us will miss out on any rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Still nice. High 77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 76

Saturday and most of Sunday look dry, but rain chances will go up slightly late Sunday into Monday.

