Cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons will be the rule through the weekend.
We expect plenty of sunshine today, with an increase in cloud cover on Friday. We may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon, but most of us will miss out on any rain.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 54
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Still nice. High 77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 76
Saturday and most of Sunday look dry, but rain chances will go up slightly late Sunday into Monday.