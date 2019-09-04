Live Now
Florida feeling the impact as Hurricane Dorian heads north

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front moving through the Miami Valley will usher in cooler and less humid air for the rest of the week.

The front will move through dry, and rain chances will be low–if not zero–for the next several days.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 77

We expect a taste of fall as we finish the week and head into the weekend. We will enjoy nice cool mornings in the mid-50s, and pleasant afternoons in the mid-upper 70s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS