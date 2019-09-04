A cold front moving through the Miami Valley will usher in cooler and less humid air for the rest of the week.

The front will move through dry, and rain chances will be low–if not zero–for the next several days.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and turning less humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 77

We expect a taste of fall as we finish the week and head into the weekend. We will enjoy nice cool mornings in the mid-50s, and pleasant afternoons in the mid-upper 70s.