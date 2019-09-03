We expect a very summerlike Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s and increasing humidity.

Rain chances will be low today, but they go up as a cold front moves through the region tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, and some could be strong to severe.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, increasingly humid. High 86

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly sunny and turning less humid. High 77

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74

Dry weather will settle back into the area on Wednesday. Cooler and less humid weather will be with us through the end of the week.