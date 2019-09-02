Tonight will be calm and clear. This will allow for patchy fog to develop into the morning. Southwest winds kick in tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies will lead to warm temperatures on Tuesday. A cold front will bring the chance for storms Tuesday night. Storms will clear out by Wednesday morning.
TONIGHT: Calm, clear with patchy fog. Low 62
TOMORROW: Warm and windy. High 86
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms. Low 66
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and cooler. High 77
After the cold front temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs and 50s for lows the rest of the week.