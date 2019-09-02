Live Now
Tonight will be calm and clear. This will allow for patchy fog to develop into the morning. Southwest winds kick in tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies will lead to warm temperatures on Tuesday. A cold front will bring the chance for storms Tuesday night. Storms will clear out by Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Calm, clear with patchy fog. Low 62

TOMORROW: Warm and windy. High 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and cooler. High 77

After the cold front temperatures will stay in the 70s for highs and 50s for lows the rest of the week.

