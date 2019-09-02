We will continue to see seasonable temperatures as we enjoy our Labor Day holiday. Mostly dry weather is expected, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower through the first part of the day.

Dry weather and even warmer temperatures are in store for the Miami Valley on Tuesday. It will be the warmest day of the week!

TODAY: Cloudy through the morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A 20% chance of an isolated shower. High 81

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild with patchy fog possible. Low 62

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 86

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then partly sunny. Gradually turning less humid. High 77

A cold front will move in Tuesday night, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms. We may see a lingering shower or two Wednesday morning, but then will dry out for the afternoon. It will turn cooler and less humid behind the front.