A few storms will linger into the night along a warm front across the Ohio Valley. Overall the severe threat shifts to eastern Ohio as the evening goes on.
Labor Day will shape up to be a nice day. A few showers are possible before lunchtime. Skies will become mostly sunny by the evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Calm. Low 64
LABOR DAY: Becoming sunny and mild. High 82
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low 65
TUESDAY: Warmest day of the week. High 87
After the warm-up on Tuesday temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing the chance for thunderstorms.