A few storms will linger into the night along a warm front across the Ohio Valley. Overall the severe threat shifts to eastern Ohio as the evening goes on.

Labor Day will shape up to be a nice day. A few showers are possible before lunchtime. Skies will become mostly sunny by the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Calm. Low 64

LABOR DAY: Becoming sunny and mild. High 82

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low 65

TUESDAY: Warmest day of the week. High 87

After the warm-up on Tuesday temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing the chance for thunderstorms.