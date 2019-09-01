Live Now
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few storms will linger into the night along a warm front across the Ohio Valley. Overall the severe threat shifts to eastern Ohio as the evening goes on.

Labor Day will shape up to be a nice day. A few showers are possible before lunchtime. Skies will become mostly sunny by the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Calm. Low 64

LABOR DAY: Becoming sunny and mild. High 82

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mild. Low 65

TUESDAY: Warmest day of the week. High 87

After the warm-up on Tuesday temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. A cold front moves in Wednesday bringing the chance for thunderstorms.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS