A very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm today.

Lots of clouds across the Miami Valley today. A frontal boundary to our south may trigger an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but most areas will see dry weather.

TODAY: Lots of clouds, warm. Isolated shower or storm, mainly south. Highs around 80

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 62

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 80

Labor day looks mainly dry, warm and humid with only a small chance of rain. Most of the day will be good for getting in last minute summer activities such as the pool or Kings Island.

