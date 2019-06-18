Storm Team 2 Forecast

The patchy dense fog will improve throughout the morning. We are dealing with isolated areas of rain along a stationary front across Mercer, Shelby, and Logan County. The moisture is in place across the rest of the Miami Valley, so we do expect isolated areas of rain throughout the day. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Scattered storms, humid and mild. High 78

TONIGHT: Few breaks, muggy and mild. Low 66

TOMORROW: Scattered storms, humid and mild. HIgh 80

THURSDAY: Same story. High 78

It still looks like we will see a break during the day on Friday. Storms will return over the weekend. Flash flooding is possible. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.

