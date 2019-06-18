The patchy dense fog will improve throughout the morning. We are dealing with isolated areas of rain along a stationary front across Mercer, Shelby, and Logan County. The moisture is in place across the rest of the Miami Valley, so we do expect isolated areas of rain throughout the day. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.
TODAY: Scattered storms, humid and mild. High 78
TONIGHT: Few breaks, muggy and mild. Low 66
TOMORROW: Scattered storms, humid and mild. HIgh 80
THURSDAY: Same story. High 78
It still looks like we will see a break during the day on Friday. Storms will return over the weekend. Flash flooding is possible. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways.