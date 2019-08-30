Breaking News
The rain has moved south of the Miami Valley. No impacts to the first Friday of Operation Football. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. we will see mostly cloudy skies through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy a few showers. Low 62

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 80

SUNDAY: 40% chance for thunderstorms. High 80

MONDAY: A few showers early, overall nice and partly cloudy. High 82

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s next week.

