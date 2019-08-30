The rain has moved south of the Miami Valley. No impacts to the first Friday of Operation Football. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. we will see mostly cloudy skies through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy a few showers. Low 62
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 80
SUNDAY: 40% chance for thunderstorms. High 80
MONDAY: A few showers early, overall nice and partly cloudy. High 82
The unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s next week.