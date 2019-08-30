Most of the day will be dry, although we will see more clouds than the past two days. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible late today across the southern counties. One or two of them could reach severe limits, with damaging wind being the main threat.

Any showers or thunderstorms will move out for the overnight, and we expect mostly dry weather as we head into Saturday morning. Still, a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm looms for the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Partly sunny and a little more humid. A chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms south of I-70 in the late afternoon and evening. High 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a stray shower. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorms. High 80

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High 82

Rain chances will be highest on Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the holiday weekend, with highs near 80-degrees.