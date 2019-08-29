Storm Team 2 Forecast

Cloud coverage will increase tonight. We will feel more moisture in the air tomorrow as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will vary from the upper 70s to the north, to upper 80s closer to Cincinnati. There is a low chance for storms along the front mostly for areas south of I-70. The timing for any storms in the Miami Valley looks to be from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. A few light showers are possible early Friday morning across the northern counties, Mercer, Auglaize, and Logan.

TONIGHT: Mild and breezy with clouds increasing. Low 65

TOMORROW: A little humid with partly cloudy skies. High 81

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chilly and few clouds. Low 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonable and a chance for spotty showers. High 80

Sunday will have the greatest chance for storms. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week.

