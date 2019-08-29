Breaking News
Missing Adult Alert issued for Urbana man

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a cool morning, we will enjoy a pleasantly warm afternoon! Expect lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80.

Tonight won’t be quite as cool, but as a weakening cold front moves in it will stay a little breezy. On Friday, we will see a few more clouds around and just a very low rain chance.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little more humid. Just a slight chance of a spotty shower across the south in the afternoon. High 81

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 80

Over the holiday weekend, we will enjoy a lot of dry time. But keep the Storm Team 2 Weather App handy, because a few spotty showers or thunderstorms are not completely out of the question!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS