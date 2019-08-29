After a cool morning, we will enjoy a pleasantly warm afternoon! Expect lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80.

Tonight won’t be quite as cool, but as a weakening cold front moves in it will stay a little breezy. On Friday, we will see a few more clouds around and just a very low rain chance.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little more humid. Just a slight chance of a spotty shower across the south in the afternoon. High 81

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High 80

Over the holiday weekend, we will enjoy a lot of dry time. But keep the Storm Team 2 Weather App handy, because a few spotty showers or thunderstorms are not completely out of the question!