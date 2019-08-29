The wind calms down into the night. Skies are also clearing. temperatures will be chilly with lows in the 50s tonight.

We will put the forecast on repeat tomorrow, the moisture increases on Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 57

TOMORROW: Nice and pleasant. High 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and breezy. Low 64

FRIDAY: Still nice, but a little sticky as the moisture builds into the weekend. High 83

We have a low-end chance for rain through the weekend. The pattern looks a little unsettled into next week. Temperatures will stay about normal for this time of year.