We will enjoy dry weather today with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will drop, as well, so it will feel pleasant all day.

Comfortable weather will continue tonight and through Thursday. You can open up the windows for a couple days!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and slightly more humid. High 83

Rain chances remain low as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s.