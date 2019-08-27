The sun is already coming out this evening. Skies will continue to clear as a cold front pushes the rain and clouds east of the Miami Valley.

The next few days we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Cool with clearing skies. Low 60

TOMORROW: Less humidity and plenty of sunshine. High 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chilly with mostly clear skies. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 79

There is a low chance for rain over the weekend. Overall we will see more sun than rain this week. Temperatures will be about normal for this time of year.