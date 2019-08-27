We will still be unsettled today with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. While the threat for severe weather is low, we could see an isolated stronger wind gust in any thunderstorm that moves in this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will linger into the evening, before ending tonight. We get back to sunshine and lower humidity on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then some clearing. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79

We expect pleasant weather for the second half of the week. Rain chances look to say low as we head into the holiday weekend.