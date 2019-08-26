1  of  3
Rain continues across the Miami Valley tonight as a trough moves east. The rain will become isolated tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front moves through the area Tuesday afternoon. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. The heaviest rain will be between 2 and 6 p.m.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Muggy and Mild. Low 66

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: More sun and pleasant. High 78

Midweek will be drier with more sunshine. Rain and storm chances return for the weekend.

