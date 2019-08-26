Rain continues across the Miami Valley tonight as a trough moves east. The rain will become isolated tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front moves through the area Tuesday afternoon. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. The heaviest rain will be between 2 and 6 p.m.
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Muggy and Mild. Low 66
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with showers and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 80
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 62
WEDNESDAY: More sun and pleasant. High 78
Midweek will be drier with more sunshine. Rain and storm chances return for the weekend.