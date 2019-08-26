After a fantastic weekend in the Miami Valley, rain returns this week. Expect periods of showers with the chance of thunder on and off all day.

It will be breezy and much cooler, with highs only reaching near 70-degrees. Rain will decrease overnight, but increase again Tuesday as a cold front approaches.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. An 80% chance of scattered showers, with the slight chance of thunder. High 70

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and humid. A few showers possible. Low 66 early, then rising.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, becoming most numerous in the afternoon. High 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 78

We will get back to some really nice weather Wednesday through Friday, with lower humidity and lots of sunshine.