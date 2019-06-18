Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast
A nearly stationary front will keep the chance of heavy rain going through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Humid with showers and a few thunderstorms, rain heavy. Low 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low 64

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and a little sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

More heavy rain is possible Thursday before dry weather returns briefly on Friday.

