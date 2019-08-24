High pressure will bring in low humidity and plenty of sunshine for today. Temperatures running slightly below average for this time of the year, but will quickly rebound to normal temperatures and humidity levels on Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55
SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 83
Chances for rain return Sunday night through Tuesday.
