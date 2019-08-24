Breaking News
High pressure will bring in low humidity and plenty of sunshine for today. Temperatures running slightly below average for this time of the year, but will quickly rebound to normal temperatures and humidity levels on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 83

Chances for rain return Sunday night through Tuesday.

