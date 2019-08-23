Breaking News
The dry weather sticks around for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures heat up a little bit on Sunday. Cloud coverage will build into Sunday evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, cool. Low 56

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few cloudy, still cool. Low 58

GEM CITY SHINE: Sunday will be warmer and humidity will be on the rise into the evening. Overall it will still be a nice day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s. The high will reach 83 around 4 p.m. After that, we will see an increase in clouds heading into the evening. Temperatures will drop into the 70s by 8 p.m.

Rain and storms return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay about normal for the year into next week.

