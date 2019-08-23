Dry and less humid air is building into the Miami Valley. We will enjoy sunshine this afternoon, and pleasant high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The nice weather will continue through the weekend, with a gradual warming trend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. High 77

TONIGHT: Clear and much cooler. Low 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

Humidity will increase again early next week. We have the chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, as the next system moves into the region.