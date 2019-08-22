The cold front is moving through the Miami Valley. Winds will remain calm but shift out of the north as the front moves in. A few showers are possible overnight. Most will stay dry. We will keep mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cooler, with a few showers. low 60

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 57

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79

SUNDAY: A little warmer, but nice. High 84

The next weather system moves in with a chance for rain on Monday. Temperatures will still be about normal and below normal through the week ahead.