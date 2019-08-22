Showers and thunderstorms are likely today. The severe threat is low, but we could see heavy rain and gusty wind in any thunderstorm that develops.

Humidity will still be high today, but will drop for the end of the week and the weekend. It will be pleasantly warm!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few spotty showers or storms, mainly across the south. Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. A really nice day! High 78

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79

We expect a lot of sun and dry weather all weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, and will push into the 80s on Sunday.