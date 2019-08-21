This evening will be nice. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s. Overnight the moisture will increase as a cold front approaches. Isolated rain showers may begin around 3 a.m. Storms become numerous between 8 and 10 a.m. By the afternoon the front will be moving south of I-70. This area will have the greatest risk for strong to severe storms with damaging winds heading into the evening. Temperatures will vary across the area with highs in the 70s to the north and 80s closer to Cincinnati.

TONIGHT: Showers with thunderstorms increase heading into Thursday morning. Low 70

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. Low risk for severe storms in the afternoon. High 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers, cooler. Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and dry. High 79

The weekend will remain nice and dry. Thunderstorm chances return next week.