It’s another very warm and humid day. We’ll see morning clouds break a bit as the sun peeks through this afternoon. Rain chances are very low today, just about 20%, so most stay dry.

Rain chances will increase late tonight ahead of a cold front. We expect that front to slowly cross the region on Thursday, keeping rain chances going.

TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 70

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

FRIDAY: Just a slight chance of a morning shower across the southern counties. Otherwise becoming partly sunny and turning less humid. High 79

Humidity will drop at the end of the week, and most of the weekend looks pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and Sunday we will see increasing clouds. There will be a slight chance of a shower late in the day Sunday.