A line of strong storms weakened as they moved across Indiana. The Miami Valley is left with a few hours of light rain heading into the night. Overall Wednesday will be much calmer. There is a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few showers, muggy with patchy fog. Low 72

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot and spotty storms. High 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a chance for storms. Low 67

THURSDAY: A cold front arrives. High 81

Conditions will be much drier heading into the end of the week. Temperatures will also be about normal.

