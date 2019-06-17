Storm Team 2 Forecast

by: Carly Smith

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH LASTS THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING***

We remain in a very wet and active weather pattern. Storm chances increase as we head into the afternoon. It’s not going to be wet all day long. Storms will be scattered to numerous. However, any period of heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in an already saturated environment.

TODAY: Scattered Storms, Warm and Humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms, Mild and Muggy. Low 66

TOMORROW: Scattered Storms, Warm and Humid. High 77

WEDNESDAY: A few storms, Still humid. High 80

There will be several periods of rain and thunderstorms. The severe weather risk is low, however there may be some gusty winds. It does look like we will see a break on Friday.

