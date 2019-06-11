Storm Team 2 Forcast

Expecting a very nice day today with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for showers and storms will return tomorrow afternoon.

Track the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD here.

TODAY: Mostly sunny; a few afternoon clouds. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear; cool. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon thunderstorms possible; warm. High 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers continuing into the early morning. Low 58

Remaining unseasonably cool for the rest of the week. Warming up for the weekend with another chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

