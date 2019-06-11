Storm Team 2 Forcast

Expecting a very nice day today with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance for showers and storms will return tomorrow afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; a few afternoon clouds. High 76
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; cool. Low 56
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon thunderstorms possible; warm. High 77
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers continuing into the early morning. Low 58
Remaining unseasonably cool for the rest of the week. Warming up for the weekend with another chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.
