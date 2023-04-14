A mild night is on the way with a low chance of an overnight shower. Saturday will be another warm day with a lot of dry time. A few more spotty showers, even a thunderstorm, will be possible throughout the day, but coverage will be minimal. There is an increased threat of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms, best chance in the afternoon. High 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low near 60

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. An early afternoon high near 70, then temperatures fall into the 50s by evening.

Once Sunday’s cold front is through, temperatures will be turning much cooler. Monday’s high may not get out of the upper 40s, and it will be quite blustery with gusty winds.