Tonight will start off clear. Some high clouds will spread in from the south as we go through the night time hours. Expect a partly sunny finish to the workweek on Friday with the slight chance of an isolated shower developing by late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 52

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated late afternoon shower. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of a few showers. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 78

A few spotty showers or a thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday. It will not be a washout, and many communities will stay dry all day. Sunday will have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. It will be windy Sunday with falling temperatures in the afternoon after an early day high near 70.