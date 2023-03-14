Snow showers are still moving through this morning, and keeping roads coated and slick in spots. At times, the snow is falling heavily, also dropping visibility briefly. These will wind down through late morning. In the afternoon, we expect drier conditions, and some sun breaking through the clouds. It will, however, continue to run cold, with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

Overnight, clearing will continue, and this will set us up for a very cold Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start off around 20 degrees, with outlying areas hitting the upper teens. In the afternoon, we expect full sun. Along with a southerly breeze developing, this will help temperatures get close to 50 degrees for a high.

TODAY: Scattered morning snow showers, then clouds mixed with sun. Continued breezy and cold. High 37

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice and cool. High 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild and becoming windy. Showers develop by late afternoon. High 60

Another storm moves in for the second half of the week. Showers will begin later in the day Thursday and continue Thursday night into Friday morning.