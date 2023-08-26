Still rather sticky outside today but not as humid as the past couple of days. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today but still warm. A great afternoon to use that pool pass another time before the end of the season. There is a low chance of a stray shower or storm..

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Still warm and humid. High 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. Low 62

SUNDAY: Beautiful. Lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. High 80

Over the next week…dry weather and comfortable temperatures. In fact, temperatures may run slightly below average for several days. Highs in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s and low 60s.