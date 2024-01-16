Today will be very cold. Highs will again be limited to the teens. Our northern counties will be under a Wind Chill Advisory through 11am.

Another Wind Chill Adivsory will go into effect for tonight into Wednesday morning, as temperatures drop into the single digits and winds increase. It will feel as cold as -10 to -15 degrees.

TUESDAY: A few early morning snow showers, mostly cloudy with some gradual sunshine, breezy and continued very cold. High 14, wind chill as cold as -10.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low 6, wind chill as cold as -15.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 25 with morning wind chill as cold as -15.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers developing. High 25

More snow will be possible during the second half of the week, and we could see some snow accumulation Thursday and Friday.