The threat of showers will continue tonight, and a thunderstorm is possible. That chance will continue into Wednesday morning. Clouds will break a bit in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and a chance of thunder. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly along/south of I-70 through the morning hours. Clouds gradually decrease late day. High near 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and less humid. High 83

A secondary cold front will move through Thursday, bringing just a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Behind that front, a big push of cooler and less humid air arrives for the end of the week and weekend, just in time for the Germanfest Picnic.