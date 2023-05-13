Not a complete washout today, but the weather will be unsettled at times with periods of showers and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected but where storms do occur, heavy downpours are possible.

TODAY: A few shower and isolated storms. Lots of clouds and humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Evening isolated showers/storm. Mostly cloudy, becoming less humid. Low 58

MOTHER’S DAY(SUNDAY): Plenty of clouds, isolated PM shower or storm. High near 75.

A stretch of dry weather starts the new week with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.