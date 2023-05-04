Tonight will be mostly clear and not quite as cold, but still chilly, with lows in the lower 40s. Friday will start off sunny with just a few scattered clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 43

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 72

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 75

Dry weather will continue through Saturday night. Unfortunately, it now looks like rain is possible on Sunday. It does not look like a washout, but some scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the area. Temperatures remain on the warm side through early next week.