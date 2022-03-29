Tuesday will be another chilly day, with afternoon high temperatures running about 10-degrees below normal. A warm front will lift in late today, and this may kick off a few spotty, light showers by the evening commute.

Rain chances will increase tonight, as the front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a windy and warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s, with gusty wind around 40 mph, at times.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few spotty showers. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and much warmer. High 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, windy and cool. Low 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and turning cooler. A few showers are still possible. High 55 & falling in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will move in with a cold front Wednesday night. We will see a few showers linger on Thursday. As windy conditions continue, temperatures will turn much cooler.