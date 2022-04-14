We set a record rainfall yesterday with a little over an inch of rain at Dayton International. Gusty winds will subside overnight, but it will remain breezy. Overnight looks mostly clear and chilly. Friday will start with some sunshine, but clouds increase through the afternoon. A few scattered showers arrive for Friday evening and night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Early day sun followed by increasing clouds, breezy and mild with a slight chance of a shower toward evening. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 44

SATURDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower, then clouds becoming mixed with sun, breezy and cooler. High 57

After the slight chance of a few lingering showers early Saturday, it will dry out for the rest of the weekend. Easter looks cold in the morning with lows near freezing and some areas of frost. Otherwise, look for a lot of sunshine on Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.