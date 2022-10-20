DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Variable cloud cover today as a weak disturbance passes through the Miami Valley this afternoon. Dry weather along with breezy and cool conditions. Normal high is 65 and today we should see highs around 55.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy & cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Chilly. Low 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 68

A gorgeous weekend with much warmer temperatures is anticipated. Perfect fall weather with an abundance of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Next chance of rain comes in late Monday night and Tuesday.