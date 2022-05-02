We will continue to enjoy dry weather and sunshine today. It won’t be as windy or quite as warm as it was on Sunday, but we still expect pleasant conditions. Highs will be up near 70 degrees with a few scattered clouds developing later in the afternoon.

Clouds will thicken tonight, and some scattered showers will develop late. Tuesday looks like an unsettled day as low pressure crosses the region. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with windy conditions. Some of the storms late in the day could be strong to severe.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the late afternoon. High 70

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers developing late. Low 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 65

It will dry out on Wednesday, and looks a little cooler behind the system, with highs in the mid 60s. More rain is likely during the second half of the week.