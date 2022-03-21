We will ease into the week with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We expect a few high clouds at times today, but dry conditions will continue. Highs will be about 15-degrees above normal this afternoon, reaching near 70-degrees.

Tonight, clouds increase ahead of the next system. Showers will arrive by sunrise Tuesday. It will be a breezy, cooler day, with rain at times.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and chilly. Low 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 67

Showers and the chance of thunder will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. We expect breaks in the rain Wednesday, as temperatures get back into the upper 60s. But it will turn much cooler for the second half of the week.